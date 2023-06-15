MAGA Pastor Urges Christians To Become Suicide Bombers

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:32 Hits: 2

Kent Christmas, the radical right-wing pastor of Regeneration Nashville, last Sunday urged his congregation to show the same sort of “passion” that drives radical Islamic terrorists to be willing to “die for their beliefs.” Via Right Wing Watch:

Christmas, a Trump–loving MAGA pastor and conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly declared that God will soon start killing “wicked” elected officials, got himself worked up during his sermon by falsely asserting that the state of Vermont recently passed legislation declaring that “it is legal, up to 21 days after full-term birth, that you can kill a baby.”

“I am at war with evil!” Christmas ranted. “This is one preacher that is not backing down. I can tell you this: I will give my life for the Gospel.”

“You want to know why the Muslim faith has had its advancements?” he continued. “It’s because the Muslims were willing to die for their beliefs. They were willing to strap bombs to their chest. They believed in the afterlife.”

“God, give us some men and women that will get a hold of some passion in their spirit and say, ‘I will lay down my life for the Gospel!'” Christmas thundered. “This thing was born in blood.”