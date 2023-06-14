'That Is An Absolute Lie': Stephanie Ruhle Obliterates Trump's Defense

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 20:44 Hits: 6

It only took one minute for MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle to dismantle the lie former President Donald Trump told at a fundraiser following his arraignment in Miami.

Trump used the Presidential Records Act as his defense for hoarding our country's most sensitive secrets. Ruhle gave him a reality check, and she did not hold back.

"Before we go to break, we just talked a moment ago about the danger of having these materials in an unsecured location," Ruhle said. "But the former president says he was allowed to do so. And here's why he says he could."

"Under the Presidential Records Act, which is civil, not criminal, I had every right to have these documents," Trump insisted at the fundraiser.

"Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so," Trump said. "It's an absolute right. This is the law."

Ruhle wasn't having it.

"And that is an absolute lie," the MSNBC host said. "For fact's sake, that is not the law."

"The Presidential Records Act says that the moment a president leaves office, the archivist of the United States takes full responsibility for, quote, custody, control, and preservation of and access to the presidential records of that president," she continued.

"It is clear as of January 20th, 2021, all of the Trump administration documents belonged to the National Archives, not Donald Trump," she added. "He stood at the podium at a fundraiser and lied."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/absolute-lie-stephanie-ruhle-obliterates