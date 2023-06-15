Fox News: Rogue Employee Wrote Chyron Affirming Trump Indictment Lies

Articles

Fox News went over the top Tuesday night with its chyron after Donald Trump’s indictment on 37 federal charges, saying, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” The chyron appeared during Trump’s speech following the indictment, supposedly as part of Fox’s news coverage.

As John Amato pointed out, Trump was indicted by a grand jury of ordinary citizens in Florida based on evidence presented to them by a special prosecutor. Biden had nothing to do with it.

After the chyron went viral, and The Washington Post published an article about it, Fox News issued a statement, saying, “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.”

Well, not really immediately. The Post noted that the chyron stayed on the screen for 27 seconds.

Furthermore, the chyron echoes thesamerhetoric that can be heard almost any time Trump's latest indictment is discussed on the network.

