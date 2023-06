Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

Trae Crowder sizes up TFG's second indictment and just how idiotic Trump's and the GOP's responses to it actually are. Crowder does show some sympathy to TFG's lawyer who is constantly getting stepped on, kicked around by everyone and undermined by his client. Worst of all, the guy has to wonder if he's even going to get paid.

