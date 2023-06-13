The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: How Trump’s Classified Documents Case Could End

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami in relation to his alleged retention of classified documents and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty, setting in motion a trial that could potentially run in tandem with his campaign for president. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with law professor and legal analyst Kate Shaw about how the case will proceed and what the possible outcomes are.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-trumps-classified-documents-case-could-end/

