What’s Next In Trump’s Classified Documents Case?

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami in relation to his alleged retention of classified documents and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty, setting in motion a trial that could potentially run in tandem with his campaign for president. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with law professor and ABC News contributor Kate Shaw about how the case will proceed and what the possible outcomes are.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/whats-next-in-trumps-classified-documents-case/

