Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 04:35 Hits: 6

Former President Donald Trump remained defiant following his not guilty plea in a Florida courtroom Tuesday. The Republican presidential front-runner is facing 37 federal felony counts, including illegally retaining classified information and obstructing justice. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report. Camera - Celia Mendoza

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-classified-documents-charges-/7136343.html