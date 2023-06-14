This Is One Of The Worst Chyrons Fox News Has Ever Run

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 16:19 Hits: 7

After Trump was arraigned in Miami on thirty-seven federal counts Tuesday, Fox News carried his speech live and then split the screen to show President Biden speaking (with no sound, of course) on the left.

This was a fairly innocuous event since many networks do the same thing at times in their news coverage.

However, in just a few seconds, the true motive of Fox News was revealed for why they ran the segment with a split screen.

Fox New displayed the most disparaging chyron they could come up with to smear a sitting US president.

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”

Murshed Zaheed posted about it on Twitter.

The chyron “Fox News” runs less than 24 hours after California’s Governor @GavinNewsom went on that network’s prime time propaganda show. Cool thing that such high profile Democrats like Newsom continue to treat this network as a legitimate news network. pic.twitter.com/KLgg60aRFv — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) June 14, 2023 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/fox-news-chyron-president-biden-wannabe