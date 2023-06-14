The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This Is One Of The Worst Chyrons Fox News Has Ever Run

After Trump was arraigned in Miami on thirty-seven federal counts Tuesday, Fox News carried his speech live and then split the screen to show President Biden speaking (with no sound, of course) on the left.

This was a fairly innocuous event since many networks do the same thing at times in their news coverage.

However, in just a few seconds, the true motive of Fox News was revealed for why they ran the segment with a split screen.

Fox New displayed the most disparaging chyron they could come up with to smear a sitting US president.

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”

Murshed Zaheed posted about it on Twitter.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/fox-news-chyron-president-biden-wannabe

