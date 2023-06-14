This Is One Of The Worst Chyrons Fox News Has Ever Run

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
After Trump was arraigned in Miami on thirty-seven federal counts Tuesday, Fox News carried his speech live and then split the screen to show President Biden speaking (with no sound, of course) on the left.
This was a fairly innocuous event since many networks do the same thing at times in their news coverage.
However, in just a few seconds, the true motive of Fox News was revealed for why they ran the segment with a split screen.
Fox New displayed the most disparaging chyron they could come up with to smear a sitting US president.
“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”
Murshed Zaheed posted about it on Twitter.
