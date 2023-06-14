Charlie Kirk Sees 'Woke' Things Everywhere

Articles

Wednesday, 14 June 2023

MAGA cultist and leading Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk claimed he's going through all of his household items and wondering which ones are "woke," like his ketchup bottle.

I'm serious.

While promoting a coffee company advertising on his program, he assured his viewers it was not trying to destroy America.

That is blackoutcoffee.com/Charlie. Super happy to partner with them. 100% endorsement. Check it out for all your coffee needs. We are now having to, I'm guilty of this. I'm going through my kitchen, I'm going through my refrigerator and I'm starting to ask the question, Was this ketchup bottle woke? Is this mustard? I mean, literally, we're at the place now where we have to go through, is the company that makes this?

OMG.

I see woke people everywhere.

Pretty soon Charlie Kirk will have dreams of mustard jars and ketchup bottles chasing him down a dark corridor and telling to have a sex change operation.

Then his dreams will get worse as he moves away from condiments. Killer eggplant, burgers with rainbows. Woke will be everywhere.

