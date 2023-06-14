Scalise: 'If His Name Was Donald Smith, Would This Be Happening?'

Articles

During a Fox News interview, Rep. Steve Scalise tried to defend the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former President by saying, "If his name was Donald Smith, would this be happening?" Of course not, you silly goose, because Donald Smith didn't violate the Espionage Act. Donald Trump did.

And he should talk to Reality Winner about how average Americans go straight to jail for more minor offenses related to classified documents. Her sentence, 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating the Espionage Act, was the longest to be imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.

Reality Winner was trying to save democracy. Trump tries to destroy democracy.

Trump could have pardoned her:

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

"If his name was Donald Smith, would this be happening?" he asked.

