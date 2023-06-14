Ronny Jackson Needs A Psych Exam

Articles

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson took to Twitter to continue to sow hate and division in this country when he tweeted out that Democrats hate the United States flag on Flag Day.

HAPPY FLAG DAY! Democrats HATE the flag. If they could, they’d have us pledging allegiance to a rainbow instead of the Stars & Stripes. We’ll NEVER turn our backs on our amazing flag. GOD BLESS AMERICA!! ???????????????????????? — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 14, 2023

Attacking the LGBTQ+ community is the #1 go-to political tactic for the GOP, but this is rant is myopic.

Something is seriously wrong with this man.

The hatred that pours out of his Twitter feed against the Democratic party is beyond bizarre. It's KKK-like.

Let's face it. Any doctor that would certify one of his patients could live for 200 years is mentally defective.

"I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old."

If anyone needs to take a cognitive test, it's this Republican Congressman.

