Ronny Jackson Needs A Psych Exam

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson took to Twitter to continue to sow hate and division in this country when he tweeted out that Democrats hate the United States flag on Flag Day.

Attacking the LGBTQ+ community is the #1 go-to political tactic for the GOP, but this is rant is myopic.

Something is seriously wrong with this man.

The hatred that pours out of his Twitter feed against the Democratic party is beyond bizarre. It's KKK-like.

Let's face it. Any doctor that would certify one of his patients could live for 200 years is mentally defective.

"I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old."

If anyone needs to take a cognitive test, it's this Republican Congressman.

