The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fox News Host Tells Biden He 'Should Probably Lawyer Up'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Fox News Host Tells Biden He 'Should Probably Lawyer Up'

The liars on Fox & Friends were on a roll this Sunday with their defense of Donald Trump following his indictment for mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. After playing footage of Trump at an event in Columbus the prior evening, where he griped that every time he flies over a blue state, he gets a subpoena, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy repeated Cain's assertion that what Trump did was just like "a traffic incident having the book thrown at it," before launching into a lie-filled tirade about Hillary Clinton's emails and Joe Biden supposedly taking bribes from Ukraine while he was Vice President:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: To your point, Will, you're right, it is like a traffic incident having the book thrown at it, but also, you cannot look at this, what they're doing to the Trump, without looking at what they didn't do to Hillary Clinton who bleached 30,000 e-mails and said, don't worry, I went through and made sure that those that I deleted were not, you know, classified or not involved with the Clinton Foundation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/foxs-cain-threatens-biden-political

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version