Has Dan Abrams Paid Attention To MAGA At All?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 15:10 Hits: 3

ABC News contributor Dan Abrams claimed by Florida picking Judge Aileen Cannon to oversee the beginnings of the Trump trail, it was a good thing because then the MAGA cult won't just focus on the judge.

Has Abrams been really paying attention to the way the Republican Party, Trump, his supporters in and out of Congress and in the media have acted since 2016?

Here's the transcript from ABC's This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dan, let's talk about how this case is likely to play out. One of the first things we've found out, it's been assigned to this judge. You've had jurisdiction over the Trump case earlier. ABRAMS: Yeah, Aileen Cannon. We don't know if she's going to actually have the trial itself. We know she's going to have the early portion of this case. STEPHANOPOULOS: What would prevent her from having the trial there? ABRAMS: Well, look, they're going to determine down the road who the judge is going to be in the case. But for now, she's handling the first hearing in the case. And look, and I think that's a good thing. It's a good thing because at least the focus won't be on who the judge is, right? Because in a lot of these cases you see Donald Trump is saying, this judge is biased against me. There's no way he can argue this judge is biased against him. He appointed this judge. This judge had a favorable ruling to him. It was ultimately overruled by the appellate court. And these initial proceedings I don't think are going to make or break the case either. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/has-dan-abrams-paid-attention-maga-all