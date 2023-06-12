Alex Jones Screams About Trump Soaking Up MAGABucks

Articles

Alex Jones and Roger Stone were furious that Donald Trump is sucking up all the MAGA money fundraising off his indictments, while Jones is getting attaboys, but can't pay his legal bills.

There's this weird paradox where I get more verbal support in the street and more attaboys than ever and so do you. But it's like, yeah, we already know you're right about everything so let's just move on. No, and it's great that Trump's getting record donations, that's wonderful. But and I'm not complaining at the audience, but I'm barely paying the bills here at Free Speech Systems. I'm barely paying my legal bills. Our enemies keep doubling down. That means you just keep doubling down.

Jones and many other MAGA miscreants are not happy that the cockwombler is soaking up all the MAGA grift money.

Jones finally exploded.

"Roger Stone, people like Tucker Carlson, we're the tip of the damn spear, people," Jones said while pounding the table. "We're the ones they're coming after."

Then Jones admitted to being a loser, I think.

"So if you want to know what horse to bet on, bet on the one that keeps winning, but the one that's bleeding fricking snot out of its mouth and got blood coming out of its ass, because I'm not ever giving up, but I will give out if you don't support us," he exclaimed.

"So belly up or roll over, give us the goddamn money," he screamed.

