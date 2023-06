Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 09:05 Hits: 6

A group called Patriotic Millionaires has failed to get Congress to raise their taxes or boost the minimum wage. Now they're taking their concerns about inequality to swing-state voters.

(Image credit: Jennifer Ludden/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/13/1180389740/tax-rich-raise-wages-patriotic-millionaires-lobby-voters-inequality