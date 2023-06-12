The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Better Call Saul, Stat!

Trump Better Call Saul, Stat!

Former President Donald Trump will travel from New Jersey to Miami today to appear for his arraignment in federal court on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the scandal-plagued former President, at least one prominent Miami-based defense attorney has turned Trump down. And two of Trump's attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, resigned on Friday, just hours after the one-termer was informed of the indictment.

According to NBC News, Trump’s arraignment in Miami tomorrow can’t go forward unless the twice-impeached twice-indicted President finds local counsel.

"If Trump doesn’t find local counsel, the surrender and first appearance will still happen tomorrow, but the arraignment may have to be postponed," the outlet reports.

The Internet has some suggestions.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/trump-needs-local-counsel-arraignment-one

