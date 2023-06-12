Broadway Actress Denée Benton Refers To DeSantis As The 'Grand Wizard'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 16:33 Hits: 5

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway actress Denée Benton compared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a Ku Klux Klan leader during Sunday’s Tony Awards.

Benton took the stage during the live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ to present the Excellence in Theatre Education Award from Carnegie Mellon University. Jason Zembuch Young of South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida, is the 2023 recipient.

In her remarks, Benton noted that she is not only a CMU alum, but also hails from Florida.

“Earlier tonight, CMU and the Tony Awards presented the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor — of my home state of Florida…,” she said, as the audience applauded. “I am sure that he will be changing the name of this following town immediately. We were honored to present this award to the truly incredible and life-changing Jason Zembuch Young, enhancing the lives of students at South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida.”

