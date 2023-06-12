Trump Lawyer Thinks Classified Documents Are 'Mementos'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 16:37 Hits: 4

On Fox News Sunday, Trump attorney Alina Habba tried to claim that Trump took and kept nothing from the White House except articles and mementos.

Shannon Bream put forth some of the transcripts of Trump's own words talking about the documents with his lawyers admitting to some of the indictment charges. Habba tried to spin her way out of them.

I can't get into details on TV, obviously, but I can say that we saw a picture that's been widely publicized, right, of a box that's flipped over. What's in that box? Newspaper articles, pictures, things that are mementos, things that he has a right to take. So if I'm someone with documents that I have a right to have as the president who left the White House, do I want people rummaging through my personal items? No.

Habba then dismissed the visual evidence put forth by Jack Smith.

"Well, first of all, I've never seen anything spilled out," Habba said.

The Trump attorney then tried to insinuate that all visual evidence of top-secret boxes piled high in bathrooms and files strewn all over the floor was a setup because Trump is supposedly a neat person.

Habba then claimed Trump had every right to take hundreds of classified documents, when he does not, and certainly not as "mementos" he could read while sitting on the toilet.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/trump-attorney-claims-took-mementos