Bannon: 'We'll Shove Trump Case Up Bill Barr's Ass'

Published on Monday, 12 June 2023

Trump's partner in sedition Steve Bannon ranted to Rudy Giuliani (LOL) that Bill Barr is guilty of treason and he wants to shove Trump's indictments where the sun don't shine.

Barr Barr's Sunday show appearance has made MAGA's head spin 180 degrees like the Exorcist.

"And I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained those documents are solid counts," Barr added. "But I do think that even half of what Andy McCarthy said, which is if even half of it is true, then he's toast. I mean, it's a pretty, it's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning."

Bannon has his viewers convinced that Trump was set up by a praetorian guard made up of deep state operatives and the real criminals are Bill Barr and Hunter Biden, instead of the former guy.

“Forget this Trump stuff, that’s all nonsense," Bannon ranted. "We’re gonna get to the heart of the matter."

"And Bill Barr, you can sit up there and say it's a great case," he said. "We’re gonna shove this up your ass, okay? We’re gonna shove it up your ass."

"You are freaking guilty of treason. Big old...You’re guilty of treason -- you had this information and we can prove you had it."

