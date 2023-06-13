It Ain't Easy Being A Redneck These Days

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023

It ain't easy being a good, old God-fearing redneck these days. They've lost Bud Light, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, M&Ms, Disneyland, Tucker Carlson, Pat Robertson and so much more. They even indicted Trump. Not just once, but twice! Adding to their misery, Cracker Barrel has fallen! What's next? They lost the White House, will they also lose Waffle House? They lost Brandon, will they also lose Branson? How much more can they take? Everyone, please, send them your tater tots and pears, er, thoughts and prayers! They need all they can get!

Open thread below...

