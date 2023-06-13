The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

It Ain't Easy Being A Redneck These Days

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

It Ain't Easy Being A Redneck These Days

It ain't easy being a good, old God-fearing redneck these days. They've lost Bud Light, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, M&Ms, Disneyland, Tucker Carlson, Pat Robertson and so much more. They even indicted Trump. Not just once, but twice! Adding to their misery, Cracker Barrel has fallen! What's next? They lost the White House, will they also lose Waffle House? They lost Brandon, will they also lose Branson? How much more can they take? Everyone, please, send them your tater tots and pears, er, thoughts and prayers! They need all they can get!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/it-aint-easy-being-redneck-these-days

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version