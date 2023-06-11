Trump Attorney: Spending 'Decades In Jail' Hasn't 'Sunk In'

Articles

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, said that her client is still grappling with the possibility that he could spend "decades in jail" after being hit with a federal indictment.

"I know you've been with the president," Fox News host Shannon Bream told Habba on Sunday. "What is his mood? I mean, a conviction here on any number or multiple of these charges could be decades in jail. Has that sunk in?"

"No, I don't think he's thinking of it that way, and I don't really think that's a realistic way to think about this case," Habba replied. "He's done nothing wrong. He said that this is completely politically motivated. It's election interference at its best by a political opponent."

"So to his credit, and the world should understand, an indictment is a one-sided document," she added. "He has a defense. The defense is real."

Habba suggested Trump's legal team would argue the former president is innocent because he had a right to have classified documents under the Presidential Records Act.

"Hillary Clinton didn't have that," she insisted. "Biden didn't have that. And we'll put that defense on. The team he's going to have will be strong and knows exactly what they're doing."

