The Vocabulary Word Of The Week Is Indictment

Our favorite teacher is back to work with her most troublesome friend, who has gotten himself into hot water again by taking papers that did not belong to him, even though he put his name on it with a Sharpie. But accountability is such a foreign concept to her friend that she has had to give him two lessons about it already with more to come I'm sure.

Her is her second attempt to get through to her friend:

[embed eid="56000" /]

