Trump: 'AMERICA WENT TO SLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN ITS EYES'

Trump attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley announced they had resigned just hours after the indictment was unsealed. While most of us started reading the charges without bias, it only took a few minutes to become angry as it is evident that the twice-impeached, one-term indicted former President recently found liable for sexual abuse put our country at risk.

Trump shared sensitive documents with people who didn't have a security clearance. And Trump housed some of the documents in a bathroom, a ballroom, and his bedroom.

Still, to Trump, it's everyone else's fault. The one-term scandal-plagued former President took to Truth Social to unleash an insane all-caps message.

Trump imagined in a Truth Social post that the entire country wept last night as they tried to go to sleep.

"AMERICA WENT TO SLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN ITS EYES," he insisted. "SOMEDAY SOON, HOWEVER, IT WILL BE ABLE TO WIPE AWAY THOSE TEARS AND SMILE, BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE, FOR WE WILL HAVE DEFEATED THE THE RADICAL LEFT MARXISTS, FASCISTS, COMMUNISTS, LUNATICS, & DERANGED MANIACS, & CLEARED THE PATH TO PUT AMERICA FIRST & THEN, QUICKLY, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

