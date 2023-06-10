'Members Of The NRA': Kari Lake Names Jack Smith In Call For Violence

Articles

There is a lot of violent rhetoric circulating online, including from Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins (R), who tweeted out a coded tweet calling for a civil war after Donald Trump was indicted again. Then, he did it again. Some Trump supporters on Truth Social are calling for violence against Democrats.

And now we have failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who said she has a message "for Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Joe Biden and the guys back there in the fake news media."

Oddly, she called the media "fake news" but the only media outlets that give a shit about the loser are OAN or Newsmax. It's not like CNN or MSNBC were there.

"You should listen up as well," she said, referring to the media. "This one's for you."

"If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me, and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me," she said.

"And I'm going to tell you, yeah, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA," she continued. "That's not a threat. That's a public service announcement."

Well, that sure sounded like a threat to me. Rep. Clay Higgins' threat was more blatant, but they're proving that another Jan. 6th could happen. It's who they are.

