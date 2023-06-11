The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Late Night Music Club: Smooth Criminal Cover By Jingxuan

Not too long ago, I used one of Jingxuan's videos for an open thread, which kicked off a discussion about who the artist was and what instrument she was playing. Well, her name is Jingxuan and the instrument is a Chinese Guzheng. Her bio indicates that she's studied the instrument for 18 years. She graduated from the Wuhan Conservatory of Music and is currently working on her Master's Degree in France.

Jingxuan also plays traditional Chinese music and is usually seen in traditional Chinese garb, including keeping her face covered with a scarf or a large hat. Being a curious soul, or just nosy if you prefer, I wondered about what she looked like, not that it really matters. She is really a stunningly beautiful young lady.

