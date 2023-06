Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 20:55 Hits: 6

The Justice Department has unsealed an indictment against former President Donald Trump and one of his aides, charging Trump with unlawfully retaining government secrets and obstruction.

