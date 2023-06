Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 21:06 Hits: 7

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Georgetown University professor and former prosecutor Paul Butler about the historic federal charges against former President Donald Trump over classified documents.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/09/1181406809/breaking-down-the-stakes-of-special-counsel-jack-smiths-historic-indictment-of-t