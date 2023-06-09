Trump Hoarded Classified Docs In A Ballroom, Shower, And His Bedroom

Articles

Published on Friday, 09 June 2023

The 49-page indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed. It's damning, accusing the one-term President of storing classified documents in "a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room" at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The twice-impeached President was indicted on 37 charges, including a whopping 31 counts of violations of the Espionage Act over his mishandling of classified documents.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

According to the indictment, among the classified and top secret records were details on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities, as well as information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both U.S. and foreign countries; U.S. nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of U.S. and allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to an attack. Trump’s personal aide Walt Nauta was also indicted as a co-conspirator. “He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump,’” the former President said of Nauta in a Truth Social post. read more

