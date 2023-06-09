Even Turley Can't Defend Trump Indictments: 'Extremely Damning'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 20:01 Hits: 1

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley gave a very detailed explanation of how rock solid the newly unsealed forty-nine page indictment documents are.

If Fox News was looking for a Newsmax or Steve Bannon type of analysis to calm their viewers, they did not get it.

No, it is an extremely damning indictment.

You know, there are indictments that are sometimes called narrative or speaking indictments.

These are indictments that are really meant to make a point as to the depth of the evidence.

There are some indictments that are just bare bones.

This is not.

The special counsel knew that there would be a lot of people who were going to allege that the Department of Justice was acting in a biased or politically motivated way.

This is clearly an indictment that was drafted to answer those questions.

It's overwhelming in details.

And you know, the Trump team should not fool itself.

These are hits below the waterline.

These are witnesses who apparently testified under oath, gave statements to federal investigators, both of which can be criminally charged if they're false.

Those witnesses are directly quoting the president in encouraging others not to look for documents or allegedly to conceal them.

It's damaging.

