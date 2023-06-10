Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 03:00 Hits: 4

Hey, hey! It's Friday! Time to go out and par-tay!

So you might want to put off watching this until tomorrow morning while you're avoiding the day until your pounding hangover subsides to the point where you are more afraid that you're going to live rather than being afraid you're going to die.

The good folks at Cracked take a wonderfully cynical look at bars and how stereotypical and expensive they are. It sure made me feel better about not going out anymore, but that's more because I'm old as hell and when it gets to be the time where we would think about getting ready to go out, I'm already sleeping in the recliner. Gotta get my practice naps in before going to bed, y'know.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/if-bars-were-honest