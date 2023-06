Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 20:21 Hits: 3

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, about her role as a lead negotiator on the debt ceiling deal and future threats of default.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/08/1181131525/breakthrough-moments-of-the-debt-ceiling-negotiations-according-to-a-lead-negoti