Fox Brings On 'Expert' Who Claims Wildfire Air Pollution Is Harmless

At this point, can we all agree that Fox News should come with a CDC warning and maybe try and protect people from its adverse effects?

Source: Boing Boing

Fox News' Laura Ingraham went into attack mode against scientists who are warning New Yorkers to take precautions against the air pollution caused by the Canadian wildfires. In addition to making fun of TV reporters wearing masks to protect themselves and questioning why the woke media hasn't complained about China's chronic air pollution, she invited expert Steven Milloy on her show to explain why New Yorkers had nothing to be concerned about.

According to Wikipedia, Milloy is lawyer and lobbyist known for challenging the science behind public protection policies. He has close ties to the tobacco and oil industries. He also has a mean streak.

Milloy told Ingraham that the particulate matter from the fire is simply "innocuous" "carbon particles." He said, "There's nothing in them. They have no effect. EPA has all this testing on real-life human beings it shows no effect. This is total junk science."

