Indictment Summer: Trump Indicted, Ordered To Appear On Tuesday

Donald Trump broke the news himself on Truth Social that he has been indicted in the "boxed hoax" and needs to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday at 3pm.
This is the first time in history that a President (former or current) has been indicted on federal charges.
We will update this post as more details come out. At the time of this writing, DOJ has not confirmed this reporting, but CNN, Fox News and NBC News have.
