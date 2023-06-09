Indictment Summer: Trump Indicted, Ordered To Appear On Tuesday

Articles

Donald Trump broke the news himself on Truth Social that he has been indicted in the "boxed hoax" and needs to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday at 3pm.

Trump says he has been indicted on federal charges in Mar-a-Lago case and has to report to courthouse in Miami on Tuesday — the first time in history a former president has been indicted on federal charges. Trump was indicted earlier this year in NY in the hush-money payment case pic.twitter.com/4nDbcgokLk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2023

This is the first time in history that a President (former or current) has been indicted on federal charges.

We will update this post as more details come out. At the time of this writing, DOJ has not confirmed this reporting, but CNN, Fox News and NBC News have.

