The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Indictment Summer: Trump Indicted, Ordered To Appear On Tuesday

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Indictment Summer: Trump Indicted, Ordered To Appear On Tuesday

Donald Trump broke the news himself on Truth Social that he has been indicted in the "boxed hoax" and needs to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday at 3pm.

See:

This is the first time in history that a President (former or current) has been indicted on federal charges.

We will update this post as more details come out. At the time of this writing, DOJ has not confirmed this reporting, but CNN, Fox News and NBC News have.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/donald-trump-claims-he-has-been-indicted

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version