Former VP Pence Takes Aim at Trump for Republican Nomination

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 01:39 Hits: 5

Several challengers this week have jumped into the race to try to thwart former U.S. president Donald Trump from capturing the Republican Party's presidential nomination for a third consecutive time. Most notable among the new entrants: Trump’s longtime vice president, Mike Pence. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman at the White House explains Pence wasted no time doing what he previously hesitated to — forcefully criticize his former boss’ conduct in office.

