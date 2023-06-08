The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Former VP Pence Takes Aim at Trump for Republican Nomination

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Former VP Pence Takes Aim at Trump for Republican Nomination Several challengers this week have jumped into the race to try to thwart former U.S. president Donald Trump from capturing the Republican Party's presidential nomination for a third consecutive time. Most notable among the new entrants: Trump’s longtime vice president, Mike Pence. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman at the White House explains Pence wasted no time doing what he previously hesitated to — forcefully criticize his former boss’ conduct in office.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/former-vp-pence-takes-aim-at-trump-for-republican-nomination-/7128010.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version