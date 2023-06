Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 18:54 Hits: 4

As the influence of Moms for Liberty grows in some school districts and conservative political circles, the SPLC compares the group's agenda to segregationist efforts of an earlier era.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/07/1180486760/splc-moms-for-liberty-extremist-group