'Fake Investigations RIGHT SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN'

Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

The disgraced twice-impeached indicted one-term president recently found liable for sexual abuse feels persecuted. That's probably because Donald J. Trump has no concept of consequences. His father, Fred Trump, bailed him out multiple times. Trump doesn't have his father to cover for him anymore.

Trump took to his flailing Truth Social platform to declare that the Department of Justice, the FBI, New York's Attorney General, and Atlanta's District Attorney, all are big meanies.

"Wow, this is turning out to be the greatest & most vicious instance of ELECTION INTERFERENCE in the history of our Country," Trump wrote. "Remember, I'm leading DeSanctimonious BIG in the Polls but, more importantly, I'm leading Biden by a lot."

"Also, & perhaps most importantly, they are launching all of the many ￼Fake Investigations against me RIGHT SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN, something which is unheard of & not supposed to happen," he added. "DOJ, FBI, NEW YORK A.G., NEW YORK D.A., ATLANTA D.A. FASCISTS ALL!"

Trump is not "leading Biden by a lot." Only in his head. RealClearPolitics has Trump at 45.5 percent, and Biden at 43.7 percent.

As for the rest of his word salad, he sounds like a desperate man. And he should be scared. He's only running to stay out of prison.

