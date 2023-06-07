Russia Claims They Blew Up Leopards, Was John Deere Instead

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 23:41 Hits: 0

Not only the worst propagandists in the world, but also the laziest. Internet sleuths took barely seconds to start their ridicule. So the Russians spent around $1.2mil to fire an R-77-1 air-to-air missile at a tractor.

Source: The Drive

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video that it says shows Ukrainian armored vehicles, including at least one German-made Leopard tank, being destroyed. However, the footage, which appears to have been shot via the targeting system on a Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter, shows anti-tank guided missiles being fired on civilian farming equipment. This would not be the first time Russian officials have tried to pass off sloppy propaganda like this.

The footage, seen in the Tweet below, was released along with the official claims via Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti earlier today. The complete video contains two distinct clips. The first shows a number of vehicles in an open field, one of which is then targeted and destroyed by a missile. The second shows an indiscernible object also blown apart by a missile.

