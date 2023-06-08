Did Mark Meadows Flip On Trump?

Articles

Did Mark Meadows REALLY flip on Donald Trump? All signs point to probably, though Meadows' attorney dismissed these reports as "complete bullshit."

POLITICO also reports that Trump was informed that he is officially a "target of the investigation," which we all knew, but it is nice to get confirmation.

Here is the new news: It appears that Mark Meadows, Trump's former Chief of Staff, may be cooperating with the Special Counsel in exchange for immunity. A source reports that "the alleged agreement will involve the ex-chief of staff entering pleas of guilty to unspecified federal crimes." Meadows' attorney denies that his client entered a guilty plea, but did not address the immunity issue. It is unknown whether this testimony/cooperation has to do with the documents probe of the January 6th probe, but regardless, it is sure to piss off Mango Mussolini to hear that someone was disloyal to him.

