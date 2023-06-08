Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 03:00 Hits: 4

Let me start out that no one knows why this flying squirrel was living with this family, so I'm trying not to be judgmental about it. But aside of that, you have to admire this little bugger for being smarter than a lot of people:

This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0 — Sarah Bee???? (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023

You just have to love how Rocky flipped himself into position, set up the "crime scene" of his own demise, checked to see if anyone was looking, repositioned the murder weapon and re-assumed the position of being the murder victim. I certainly hope that this thespian got all the sunflower seeds for such a high caliber performance. Better than anything out of Hollywood, that's for sure.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/rocky-j-squirrel-drama-queen