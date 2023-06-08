The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rocky J. Squirrel, Drama Queen

Let me start out that no one knows why this flying squirrel was living with this family, so I'm trying not to be judgmental about it. But aside of that, you have to admire this little bugger for being smarter than a lot of people:

You just have to love how Rocky flipped himself into position, set up the "crime scene" of his own demise, checked to see if anyone was looking, repositioned the murder weapon and re-assumed the position of being the murder victim. I certainly hope that this thespian got all the sunflower seeds for such a high caliber performance. Better than anything out of Hollywood, that's for sure.

