Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee will meet Thursday morning to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. If approved, the full House would vote on the charge.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

