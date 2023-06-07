Chris Christie Announces, Goes After Trump Family For 'Grift'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
As longtime readers know, I don't like Chris Christie. At all. He pretends to be different from Trump, but I'm scratching my head, trying to remember a time he disagreed with a Trump policy. And he lies as easily as he breathes.
However. It will, at the very least, be refreshing to see Christie go for Trump's jugular in a way no other Republican candidate has the nerve to do. And when the indictments come down, a former prosecutor's attacks may carry some weight.
But I'm wary. Christie appeals to many people for the same reason Trump does: "He tells it like it is." As he did here, going after Jared and Ivanka:
Back in 2015, Christie was considered a frontrunner. Then he endorsed Trump. Via Politico:
