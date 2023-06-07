Rep. Luna Spins Conspiracy Theory About FBI Mole Called 'One Eye'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 11:04 Hits: 6

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna spun a fantastical conspiracy theory on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show today involving an FBI mule called "One Eye." I suspect that the Florida Republican is incorporating Watergate's "Deep Throat" to take the heat off of the twice-impeached, one-term, sexually abusing indicted former President.

"You know, that's a question that we asked ourselves, but I want to mention something to Jesse," she said. "The FBI has moles within the FBI that are actively leaking information to the Biden family, specifically Hunter Biden."

"You know, it was brought to our attention that there was a, I guess, a mole within the FBI by the name of One Eye that was updating Hunter on what was currently taking place," she insisted.

"So, it's in my opinion that the FBI, one, is definitely not something that we trust as House oversight, but also, two, that they have an issue within their own institutions with accountability and leaks," she added.

"Yeah, the One-Eyed Mole," Watters said.

Luna is a fitting name for her. She is not a serious elected official. Until we get rid of the bullshit actors, we will have to watch them live in fantasy land at our expense.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/rep-luna-spins-conspiracy-theory-about-fbi