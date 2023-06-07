The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FL GOPers Panicking As Immigrants Flee Ahead Of New Law

Florida Republicans concerned about the state’s new anti-immigration law and its potential impacts on Florida’s economy are seen in newly revealed footage urging Latinos not to leave the state. Via MSNBC:

The footage adds to growing evidence that the law, heavily pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as he launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, will have downstream impacts on the state economy.

[...] The immigration law, Senate Bill 1718, has been condemned by activists, religious groups and even Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It will take effect July 1.

In the new footage, shared online by Democratic activist Thomas Kennedy, we see two Republican members of the Florida Legislature trying to downplay the law’s harms. One of them begs the meeting’s attendees to tell Latinos not to leave Florida.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/fl-gopers-panicking-immigrants-flee-ahead

