Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 09:08 Hits: 7

Former Vice President Mike Pence in Iowa Wednesday will make his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination official. There are questions about how he'll go up against former President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/07/1180665262/mike-pence-will-celebrate-his-birthday-by-announcing-his-gop-presidential-bid