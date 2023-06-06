Has He Flipped? Mark Meadows Testified To Jack Smith's Grand Jury

Articles

We've wondered before whether Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, has flipped on his old boss like a pancake on a hot griddle.

Now it's reported that Meadows has testified before a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's investigations. The video above is from March, when Meadows was ordered to testify. It's unclear when Meadows testified, but his absence from MAGA world has been noticed, and Trump has asked about him.

The New York Times reports:

Mr. Meadows is a figure in both of the two distinct lines of inquiry being pursued by the special counsel appointed to oversee the Justice Department's scrutiny of Mr. Trump, Jack Smith. One inquiry is focused on Mr. Trump's efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, culminating in the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol during congressional certification of the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021. The other is an investigation into Mr. Trump's handling of hundreds of classified documents after he left office and whether he obstructed efforts to retrieve them. read more

