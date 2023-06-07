UN Celebrates 'Russian Language Day' As Russia Commits War Crime

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 01:29 Hits: 8

The terminally tone-deaf and braindead United Nations might have outdone itself by tweeting out a celebration of the Russian language today, just as Russia was committing one of its most audacious war crimes so far.

Source: Politico

Ukraine to the U.N.: Think before you tweet.

The United Nations faced blowback on social media Tuesday after tweeting that it was celebrating “Russian language day” — on the same day Kyiv accused Russia of blowing up a major dam on the Dnieper River, threatening an ecological and humanitarian disaster.

“Tuesday is Russian Language Day,” the U.N. wrote on Twitter. “Follow @UnitedNationsRU for updates on the UN’s work in Russian.”

The tweet sparked dozens of furious comments, including from Ukrainian officials, in a classic case of being ratioed — a social media phenomenon when a post receives a deluge of negative responses and reactions, and few positive ones.