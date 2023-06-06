'Accidental' Mar-a-Lago Pool Flood Destroyed IT Surveillance Equipment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 11:17

It's been known that special counsel Jack Smith has interviewed Mar-a-Lago employees for a while. So, maybe this is where this bizarre story is coming from that involves a maintenance worker. I'm not quite sure.

CNN reporter Katelyn Polantz explained that she has confirmed that one of the things prosecutors are inquiring about is a flood that occurred at Mar-a-Lago back in October. Somehow, the pool was drained and flooded a room with IT equipment and surveillance footage.

"And what I am learning and have confirmed is that one of the things prosecutors are inquiring about is that there was a flood at Mar-a-Lago back in October," Polantz said.

"Specifically, one of the men, a maintenance worker who was captured on some of this video surveillance tape helping to move some of the boxes in and out of that storage room, drained the pool at Mar-a-Lago in October," she continued.

Here's the part that doesn't make sense.

"And when that happened, it flooded a room, and that room had IT equipment in it that had surveillance footage," she explained. "And so we don't know, and it's not clear if prosecutors believe that this flood was intentional."

"It could have been a mistake, but it is one of these things that adds into this constellation of things that just are suspicious to prosecutors, have raised questions," she continued. "And we do know too that prosecutors have received some testimony and some answers about what happened there."

