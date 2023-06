Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 11:24 Hits: 1

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, who represents the 16th Congressional District in El Paso, about U.S.- Mexico border concerns and immigration reform.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/05/1180089426/migrants-crossing-the-border-illegally-has-slowed-but-there-are-still-issues