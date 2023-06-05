Fox News Host Calls Out GOP Rep. 'Squirming' Over Biden Investigation

Articles

Fox News host Arthel Neville accused Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) of "squirming" after he was asked if FBI documents requested by Republicans could exonerate President Joe Biden.

In an interview on Sunday, Neville reported the FBI would present a document on Monday that Republicans suspect will show criminal dealings between Biden and foreign countries.

"You're going to finally get to see this," Neville said. "You've done a lot of work to make sure this happens."

"Conversely, if it disapproves, disproves, or dispels suspicions and allegations, will that exonerate then Vice President Biden?" she wondered.

"Oh, no, not at all, because it's just once," Fallon replied. "It's just one document."

"And Joe Biden could have ensured that this investigation ended years ago if he's done nothing wrong by simply opening up his records and sharing them," the lawmaker remarked. "His bank records, Hunter Biden's bank records."

Neville asked Fallon if the FBI could be trusted to investigate former President Donald Trump as fairly as Biden.

"Of course, you hope so," Fallon answered. "But you also don't want to see a two-tiered justice system where one party is protected, and the other one is exposed and thrown under the bus, if you will."

Neville accused Fallon of "squirming" instead of answering her questions.

