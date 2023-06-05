Ramaswamy: Just Give Putin Everything He Wants, It'll Be Fine

Articles

The Republican 2024 presidential candidate's peace proposal involved ceding 20% of Ukraine to Russia and a permanent commitment not to allow Ukraine to enter NATO. Ramaswamy also said he did not consider Ukraine a "top foreign policy priority" for the U.S.

Ukrainians would have a swift two-word response to proposals as ludicrous as this one. These are just not serious people offering serious solutions. Republicans are clowns.

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Sunday that he would agree to "major concessions" to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war.

Ramaswamy, a businessman, has pledged that, if elected, he would "not spend another dime of American money on a war that does not affect our interests." ABC News host Martha Raddatz pressed him on his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war during an appearance on This Week on Sunday morning, asking him, "You don't think the idea of Russia taking over Ukraine is not in our interests?" read more

